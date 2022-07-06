Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for four counties

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four Iowa counties in response to...
Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four Iowa counties in response to severe weather that occurred on Tuesday.(KCCI)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four Iowa counties in response to severe weather that occurred on Tuesday.

State resources can now be utilized to respond to Emmet, Hancock, O’Brien, and Winnebago counties in regards to the governor’s proclamation.

Qualifying residents in these counties may apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. The grants could be used for home or car repairs, replacement of food or clothing, or temporary housing expenses. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.

Residents may also apply to the Disaster Case Management Program would assign a case manager to work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. You can find more information on that at www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning near Rock Valley, Iowa
Sioux County authorities identify 19-year-old drowning victim
Smoke could be seen coming from a residence near Battle Creek, Iowa.
Sheriff: House explosion near Battle Creek injures 3 people
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Iowa driver dies after crashing through home’s front window
North of Maurice, Iowa. Photo courtesy of Mike Baas.
GALLERY: A look at the storms that went through Siouxland on July 5

Latest News

Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Asparagus
Sheriff: House explosion near Battle Creek injures 3 people
Warning signs for Alzheimer's and dementia
UnityPoint Health - Sioux City requiring masks for patients and visitors