Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Asparagus
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KTIV) - On another round of Grillin’ With News 4 Paul Sok from Winside, Nebraska came up to Signal Hill and taught us how to make grill asparagus.
Directions
- Blanch 6-inch pieces of asparagus for about a minute and a half.
- Cut up half-inch strips of American cheese.
- Lay out thin deli-sliced ham.
- Place one to two pieces of asparagus and a strip of American cheese on the ham.
- Roll the ham tightly and hold it in place with a toothpick.
- Place on the grill and baste with a butter, garlic, onion and dill mix.
- Once one side is grilled, flip it over and baste again.
- After removing it from the grill, cover with Knors Hollandaise sauce.
