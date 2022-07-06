Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Asparagus

(KTIV) - On another round of Grillin’ With News 4 Paul Sok from Winside, Nebraska came up to Signal Hill and taught us how to make grill asparagus.

Blanch 6-inch pieces of asparagus for about a minute and a half.

Cut up half-inch strips of American cheese.

Lay out thin deli-sliced ham.

Place one to two pieces of asparagus and a strip of American cheese on the ham.

Roll the ham tightly and hold it in place with a toothpick.

Place on the grill and baste with a butter, garlic, onion and dill mix.

Once one side is grilled, flip it over and baste again.