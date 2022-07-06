Iowa high school baseball playoff games postponed due to weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa high school baseball playoff games were scheduled to continue Tuesday night as regionals continue on, but Mother Nature decided to make things a little difficult postponing several games.

Most games were pushed back one day, but here is a breakdown of all the changes:

Class 1A:

Gehlen Catholic at Akron-Westfield postponed & time change to 8 p.m., July 6

Lawton-Bronson at Remsen St. Mary’s postponed to 7:30 p.m., July 6

Newell-Fonda at Woodbury Central postponed to 7 p.m., July 6

IKM-Manning at Kingsley-Pierson postponed to 7:30 p.m., July 6

Class 2A:

West Lyon vs. West Sioux at Hinton postponed to 5 p.m., July 6

Central Lyon at Hinton postponed to 7 p.m., July 6

Spirit Lake vs. Okoboji at Estherville Lincoln Central postponed to 5 p.m., July 6

Emmetsburg at Estherville Lincoln Central postponed to 7 p.m., July 6

OABCIG @ Cherokee postponed to 7 p.m., July 6

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.