Iowa high school baseball playoff games postponed due to weather
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa high school baseball playoff games were scheduled to continue Tuesday night as regionals continue on, but Mother Nature decided to make things a little difficult postponing several games.
Most games were pushed back one day, but here is a breakdown of all the changes:
Class 1A:
- Gehlen Catholic at Akron-Westfield postponed & time change to 8 p.m., July 6
- Lawton-Bronson at Remsen St. Mary’s postponed to 7:30 p.m., July 6
- Newell-Fonda at Woodbury Central postponed to 7 p.m., July 6
- IKM-Manning at Kingsley-Pierson postponed to 7:30 p.m., July 6
Class 2A:
- West Lyon vs. West Sioux at Hinton postponed to 5 p.m., July 6
- Central Lyon at Hinton postponed to 7 p.m., July 6
- Spirit Lake vs. Okoboji at Estherville Lincoln Central postponed to 5 p.m., July 6
- Emmetsburg at Estherville Lincoln Central postponed to 7 p.m., July 6
- OABCIG @ Cherokee postponed to 7 p.m., July 6
