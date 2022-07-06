Advertisement

Sheriff: House explosion near Battle Creek injures 3 people

Smoke could be seen coming from a residence near Battle Creek, Iowa.
Smoke could be seen coming from a residence near Battle Creek, Iowa.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - The Ida County Sheriff has confirmed a house explosion occurred at a rural home near Battle Creek, Iowa.

The sheriff says three people were injured in the explosion, but their current status is not known at this time.

PREVIOUS

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - Multiple crews are responding to a rural house fire in a northwest Iowa county.

At about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, authorities were called to the 2300 block of Carriage Avenue and have been at the residence since. A firefighter at the scene says what caused the house fire is still under investigation.

Fire trucks and ambulances from several surrounding towns could be seen in the area. The road leading to the house has been closed off as crews evaluate the scene.

No word yet on any injuries related to this incident, but a handful of ambulances have been seen leaving the residence.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning near Rock Valley, Iowa
Sioux County authorities identify 19-year-old drowning victim
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Iowa driver dies after crashing through home’s front window
Storm Reports
As storms move east tonight, cooler weather moves in with a couple more rain chances
North of Maurice, Iowa. Photo courtesy of Mike Baas.
GALLERY: A look at the storms that went through Siouxland on July 5

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Tank
Dog Walk Forecast: Tank
More rain in the forecast
More rain in the forecast
Another Iowa driver ticketed when old license plate turns up in New York City
Healthbeat 4: Dutch descendants at risk for genetic mutation