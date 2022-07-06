Sheriff: House explosion near Battle Creek injures 3 people

UPDATE

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - The Ida County Sheriff has confirmed a house explosion occurred at a rural home near Battle Creek, Iowa.

The sheriff says three people were injured in the explosion, but their current status is not known at this time.

PREVIOUS

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - Multiple crews are responding to a rural house fire in a northwest Iowa county.

At about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, authorities were called to the 2300 block of Carriage Avenue and have been at the residence since. A firefighter at the scene says what caused the house fire is still under investigation.

Fire trucks and ambulances from several surrounding towns could be seen in the area. The road leading to the house has been closed off as crews evaluate the scene.

No word yet on any injuries related to this incident, but a handful of ambulances have been seen leaving the residence.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

