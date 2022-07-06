Advertisement

More rain in the forecast

By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - All of Siouxland saw some much-needed rain yesterday as a line of storms moved through the region. The severe weather threat is low today with parts of Siouxland (mainly western parts) are under a marginal risk to see some storms. Currently we are seeing some rain on the radar with the heaviest falling in our southern counties. This rain is expected to move into central Siouxland by midday but fall a part as we head into noon/afternoon. Our temperatures in Siouxland are sitting in the upper 60s low 70s with cloudy skies and rain. Wind is from the NE at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For today, the highs are expected to reach in the mid to upper 80s with cloudy skies and a small chance of some scattered showers this afternoon into tonight. Our wind for today will be out of the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, we drop into the 60s with mostly cloudy skies with our wind coming from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. There is a small chance to see some scattered showers as well.

Tomorrow, we have a higher chance to see some heavy showers and some rumbles of thunder is possible with our highs in the 80s again.

Find out more on the rain chances on News 4 Today for my full forecast!

