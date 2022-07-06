More thundershower chances heading into Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today was a much quieter day compared to the severe weather that rolled through Siouxland on Tuesday.

While we could see a slight chance of a couple of isolated thunderstorms tonight, the majority of thunderstorms are likely to fire up south of the KTIV viewing area with lows tonight in the upper 60s.

Thursday will continue to give us a lot of clouds and we could see some scattered thunderstorms throughout the day with highs in the low 80s.

Those thunderstorm chances will continue into Thursday night before moving out for the day on Friday with Friday’s highs heading into the mid 80s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Some clouds start to return as Sunday goes along a Sunday night could give us a chance of a few thunderstorms with highs on Sunday in the upper 80s.

