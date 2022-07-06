Advertisement

More thundershower chances heading into Thursday

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today was a much quieter day compared to the severe weather that rolled through Siouxland on Tuesday.

While we could see a slight chance of a couple of isolated thunderstorms tonight, the majority of thunderstorms are likely to fire up south of the KTIV viewing area with lows tonight in the upper 60s.

Thursday will continue to give us a lot of clouds and we could see some scattered thunderstorms throughout the day with highs in the low 80s.

Those thunderstorm chances will continue into Thursday night before moving out for the day on Friday with Friday’s highs heading into the mid 80s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Some clouds start to return as Sunday goes along a Sunday night could give us a chance of a few thunderstorms with highs on Sunday in the upper 80s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at the rain chances we have coming our way tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

As storms move east tonight, cooler weather moves in with a couple more rain chances

