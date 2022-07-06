Mostly cloudy, but rain is in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - All of Siouxland saw some much-needed rain yesterday from a line of storms that moved through the region. We did see some storm reports with broken limbs and trees down. We saw gust up to 79 miles per hour near Hartley, IA. The severe weather threat is low today with parts of Siouxland (mainly western parts) under a marginal risk to see some storms.

We saw some rain this morning in our southern counties, but those showers are now off to the east.

Our temperatures in Siouxland are sitting in the upper 70s low 80s with cloudy skies The wind is from the north northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For today, the highs are expected to reach in the mid to upper 80s with cloudy skies and a small chance of some scattered showers this afternoon into tonight. Our wind for today will be out of the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, we drop into the 60s with mostly cloudy skies with our wind coming from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. There is a small chance to see some scattered showers as well. Rain chances increase overnight into early hours of Thursday.

Tomorrow, we have a higher chance to see some heavy showers and some rumbles of thunder are possible with our highs in the 80s again. The main rain chance will be in the morning tomorrow. We are expecting the showers to move out by the afternoon.

