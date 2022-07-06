Advertisement

Ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to northbound I-29 in Sioux City to close Monday

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A bridge repair project in Sioux City will require a major ramp to be closed until September.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the ramp from westbound US. 20 to northbound I-29 will be closed starting Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m. It is expected to reopen on Sept. 1, weather permitting.

While crews are working on the road, westbound traffic will be detoured onto southbound I-29, to Singing Hill Boulevard and onto northbound I-29.

A map showing how traffic will be detoured once the ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to northbound I-29 is closed.(Iowa Department of Transportation)

