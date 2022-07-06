Advertisement

UnityPoint Health - Sioux City requiring masks for patients and visitors

(KCRG)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KTIV) - UnityPoint Health will once again be requiring patients, employees and visitors to wear masks while inside their Sioux City facilities.

Hospital officials say the mask requirement goes into effect on Thursday, July 7 and will apply to anyone over the age of 2.

This change comes after a recommendation from the CDC based on Woodbury County’s COVID-19 transmission rate. Officials say they are not seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations at their Sioux City facilities, but they are being cautious because they treat patients with weakened immune systems.

