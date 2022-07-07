Advertisement

Authorities identify 3 people injured in house explosion near Battle Creek, IA

A home in Battle Creek, Iowa was destroyed after an explosion Wednesday morning.
A home in Battle Creek, Iowa was destroyed after an explosion Wednesday morning.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities in northwest Iowa have identified the three people injured after a house explosion Wednesday morning.

The Ida County Sheriff’s Office says the three injured were 42-year-old Jeremy Bruning, 46-year-old Joel Stapleton and 68-year-old Sandra Jepsen.

The explosion was reported at about 9:30 a.m. at 2362 Carriage Avenue, located north of Battle Creek. When first responders got to the scene they found a rural home completely engulfed in flames. The sheriff’s office says all three victims had been inside the home at the time of the explosion.

The three victims were taken out of the house by another person who was at the location but wasn’t inside the house when the explosion happened.

All three were sent to area hospitals. Jepsen and Bruning were taken to Ida Grove while Stapleton was taken to Sioux City. The explosion is still being investigated by the state’s Fire Marshal Division.

Over 20 fire departments, law enforcement agencies and emergency medical services were called in to assist with the explosion.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke could be seen coming from a residence near Battle Creek, Iowa.
Sheriff: House explosion near Battle Creek injures 3 people
Drowning near Rock Valley, Iowa
Sioux County authorities identify 19-year-old drowning victim
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Another Iowa driver ticketed when old license plate turns up in New York City
North of Maurice, Iowa. Photo courtesy of Mike Baas.
GALLERY: A look at the storms that went through Siouxland on July 5

Latest News

Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Driver dies in rollover near Le Mars, IA
Mostly cloudy now, but rain is in the forecast
Mostly cloudy now, but rain is in the forecast
South Dakota State Rep. Jennifer Keintz (D-Eden) will run for Lieutenant Governor alongside...
Smith tabs Rep. Keintz for Lieutenant Governor job