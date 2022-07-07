Mostly cloudy now, but rain is in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We had some dense fog over near Storm Lake, Carroll, and Denison this morning. The fog is now gone leaving behind mostly cloudy skies with our temperature sitting in the upper 70s low 80s with our wind from the ENE at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

As we head into the afternoon our rain chances do increase. By this afternoon into this evening, we will have thunderstorms and showers working their way through Siouxland. We are under a marginal risk to see severe weather, but as of right now they look to be heavy downpours.

Once the rain moves out, we will be left with mostly cloudy conditions and maybe a stray shower or two with our wind coming from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. For tonight, our lows will be in the 60s with those mostly cloudy skies with our wind from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We could see a chance of showers pass through the region in the early morning hours of Friday.

Besides the morning showers Friday is shaping up to be a mostly sunny day with highs in the 80s!

