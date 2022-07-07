Nebraska Republican Mike Flood to take House seat on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republican state Sen. Mike Flood will officially join the U.S. House on Tuesday when he’s sworn in to fill the seat of former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, will take his oath of office at the U.S. Capitol. Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in a special election to represent the state’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Lincoln and parts of Siouxland.

Fortenberry, a Republican, resigned in March shortly after a California jury found him guilty of charges that he lied to federal investigators about $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire.

Flood will hold the seat until at least January. He’ll face Pansing Brooks again in November.

