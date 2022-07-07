Advertisement

Nebraska Republican Mike Flood to take House seat on Tuesday

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republican state Sen. Mike Flood will officially join the U.S. House on Tuesday when he’s sworn in to fill the seat of former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, will take his oath of office at the U.S. Capitol. Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in a special election to represent the state’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Lincoln and parts of Siouxland.

Fortenberry, a Republican, resigned in March shortly after a California jury found him guilty of charges that he lied to federal investigators about $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire.

Flood will hold the seat until at least January. He’ll face Pansing Brooks again in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke could be seen coming from a residence near Battle Creek, Iowa.
Sheriff: House explosion near Battle Creek injures 3 people
Drowning near Rock Valley, Iowa
Sioux County authorities identify 19-year-old drowning victim
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Another Iowa driver ticketed when old license plate turns up in New York City
A home in Battle Creek, Iowa was destroyed after an explosion Wednesday morning.
Authorities identify 3 people injured in house explosion near Battle Creek, IA

Latest News

South Dakota State Rep. Jennifer Keintz (D-Eden) will run for Lieutenant Governor alongside...
Smith tabs Rep. Keintz for Lieutenant Governor job
The "South Dakota Freedom Caucus" was launched at the South Dakota Republican Party convention...
South Dakota Republican lawmakers launch “Freedom Caucus” to push the party right
Iowa’s new ATV & UTV law goes into effect on July 1
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday afternoon that no special session has yet been called.
Ricketts says he would consider signing Nebraska abortion ban with exceptions