Driver dies in rollover near Le Mars, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A single-vehicle accident Thursday morning resulted in the death of one person.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says at about 6:10 a.m. they received a report of an accident five miles east of Le Mars, Iowa on K64.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was traveling north on K64 when the driver - the only person in the vehicle - lost control, entered the ditch and rolled several times before colliding with a fence.

The driver sustained fatal injuries during the accident. Their identity has not been released at this time.

K64 was closed for five hours as authorities cleared the scene.

