Advertisement

Driver dies in rollover near Le Mars, IA

(WGEM)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A single-vehicle accident Thursday morning resulted in the death of one person.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says at about 6:10 a.m. they received a report of an accident five miles east of Le Mars, Iowa on K64.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was traveling north on K64 when the driver - the only person in the vehicle - lost control, entered the ditch and rolled several times before colliding with a fence.

The driver sustained fatal injuries during the accident. Their identity has not been released at this time.

K64 was closed for five hours as authorities cleared the scene.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke could be seen coming from a residence near Battle Creek, Iowa.
Sheriff: House explosion near Battle Creek injures 3 people
Drowning near Rock Valley, Iowa
Sioux County authorities identify 19-year-old drowning victim
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Another Iowa driver ticketed when old license plate turns up in New York City
North of Maurice, Iowa. Photo courtesy of Mike Baas.
GALLERY: A look at the storms that went through Siouxland on July 5

Latest News

Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
A home in Battle Creek, Iowa was destroyed after an explosion Wednesday morning.
Authorities identify 3 people injured in house explosion near Battle Creek, IA
Mostly cloudy now, but rain is in the forecast
Mostly cloudy now, but rain is in the forecast
South Dakota State Rep. Jennifer Keintz (D-Eden) will run for Lieutenant Governor alongside...
Smith tabs Rep. Keintz for Lieutenant Governor job