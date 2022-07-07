Portion of Outer Drive to close starting next week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A major road will be closing in Sioux City starting Monday, July 11.

City officials say Outer Drive will be closed between Lewis Boulevard and the Highway 75 southbound ramps. The closure is being put in place so crews can complete paving improvements on the road. The improvements are part of the 28th Street Improvements for the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Project.

The project is expected to be completed around Aug. 12, 2022.

While Outer Drive is closed, there’ll be a detour utilizing Lewis Boulevard, 46h Street and Highway 75. Signs will be put up directing drivers to the detour.

The full map showing the closure on Outer Drive and what detour will be put in place. (Sioux City Engineering Division)

