Advertisement

Siouxland baseball,softball teams go to war to advance in regional play

By Austin Tanner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

AAB

Sioux City 2 Sioux Falls 5 F

Sioux City 3 Sioux Falls 4 F

SB

South O’Brien 2 Remsen St. Mary’s 6 F

GTRA 5 Bishop Garrigan 7 F

Westwood 1 Akron-Westfield 11 F

East Sac County 5 MVAOCOU 7 F

H-M-S 2 Sibley-Ocheyedan 11 F

Bishop Heelan 9 CBAL 1 F

Okoboji 0 Estherville LC 2 F

MOC-FV 7 West Lyon 2 F

MMCRU 10 Kingsley-Pierson 11 F

Unity Christian 2 Sioux Center 12 F

Lawton-Bronson 0 Logan-Magnolia 12 F

Spirit Lake 9 Sheldon 1 F

Sioux Central 4 Hinton 9 F

Underwood 1 West Monona 13 F

Cherokee 0 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 10 F

River Valley 0 Gehlen Catholic 4 F

Western Christian 0 North Union 8 F

Alta-Aurelia 1 Ridge View 11 F

SL St. Mary’s 0 Newell-Fonda 12 F

BB

Emmetsburg 1 Estherville LC 11 F

Central Lyon 1 Hinton 3 F

West Monona 2 Kuemper Catholic 6 F

Lawton-Bronson 0 Remsen St. Mary’s 15 F

Spirit Lake 9 Okoboji 3 F

MMCRU 3 Bishop Garrigan 6 F

West Lyon 4 West Sioux 6 F

Alta-Aurelia 10 North Union 0 F

IKM-Manning 1 Kingsley-Pierson 11 F

Woodbury Central 8 Newell-Fonda 2 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning near Rock Valley, Iowa
Sioux County authorities identify 19-year-old drowning victim
Smoke could be seen coming from a residence near Battle Creek, Iowa.
Sheriff: House explosion near Battle Creek injures 3 people
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Iowa driver dies after crashing through home’s front window
North of Maurice, Iowa. Photo courtesy of Mike Baas.
GALLERY: A look at the storms that went through Siouxland on July 5

Latest News

Siouxland baseball,softball teams go to war to advance in regional play
Siouxland baseball,softball teams go to war to advance in regional play
Iowa high school baseball playoff games postponed due to weather
Iowa high school baseball playoff games postponed due to weather
The Sioux City Explorers make some roster changes over the holiday weekend.
Sioux City Explorers add new pitcher to lineup
Shane Podsednik gets all the high fives after his first professional home run
Sioux City Explorers close out series against Winnipeg with a patriotic win