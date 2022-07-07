Siouxland baseball,softball teams go to war to advance in regional play
AAB
Sioux City 2 Sioux Falls 5 F
Sioux City 3 Sioux Falls 4 F
SB
South O’Brien 2 Remsen St. Mary’s 6 F
GTRA 5 Bishop Garrigan 7 F
Westwood 1 Akron-Westfield 11 F
East Sac County 5 MVAOCOU 7 F
H-M-S 2 Sibley-Ocheyedan 11 F
Bishop Heelan 9 CBAL 1 F
Okoboji 0 Estherville LC 2 F
MOC-FV 7 West Lyon 2 F
MMCRU 10 Kingsley-Pierson 11 F
Unity Christian 2 Sioux Center 12 F
Lawton-Bronson 0 Logan-Magnolia 12 F
Spirit Lake 9 Sheldon 1 F
Sioux Central 4 Hinton 9 F
Underwood 1 West Monona 13 F
Cherokee 0 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 10 F
River Valley 0 Gehlen Catholic 4 F
Western Christian 0 North Union 8 F
Alta-Aurelia 1 Ridge View 11 F
SL St. Mary’s 0 Newell-Fonda 12 F
BB
Emmetsburg 1 Estherville LC 11 F
Central Lyon 1 Hinton 3 F
West Monona 2 Kuemper Catholic 6 F
Lawton-Bronson 0 Remsen St. Mary’s 15 F
Spirit Lake 9 Okoboji 3 F
MMCRU 3 Bishop Garrigan 6 F
West Lyon 4 West Sioux 6 F
Alta-Aurelia 10 North Union 0 F
IKM-Manning 1 Kingsley-Pierson 11 F
Woodbury Central 8 Newell-Fonda 2 F
