Smith tabs Rep. Keintz for Lieutenant Governor job

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith has announced that Jennifer Keintz, an Aberdeen area state lawmaker, will run as his Lieutenant Governor in the November general election.
South Dakota State Rep. Jennifer Keintz (D-Eden) will run for Lieutenant Governor alongside gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith.(Jamie Smith campaign)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith has tabbed State Rep. Jennifer Keintz (D-Eden) to run as his Lieutenant Governor in the November election.

Keintz, 48, has served one term in the South Dakota State House, after being elected in 2020.

Through her two years in the state legislature, Keintz has served on the House Education committee and Health and Human Services committee.

“Jennifer’s family roots are in agriculture,” Smith said in a statement. “She and her husband Corey both come from families who have farmed for generations... As Lieutenant Governor, Jennifer’s expertise will be vital as we advocate for the preservation and growth of rural South Dakota.”

A native of northeastern South Dakota, Keintz graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism and a Masters in Communications. She is currently a real estate broker.

“I came to know Jamie as colleagues in the legislature, and have always been impressed with his common sense leadership and vision for the future of South Dakota,” Keintz said in a statement. “I am excited to be a part of the team that puts South Dakotans first. It’s time to bring the focus back to the needs of all South Dakotans, and we are ready to deliver for them on day one.”

“Jennifer Keintz and Jamie Smith want to bring Joe Biden’s America to South Dakota,” Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden said in response to Keintz’s announcement. “Their liberal policies would crush South Dakota families, farmers, and businesses.”

