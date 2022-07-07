Some storms into tonight as humid conditions continue

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Scattered thunderstorms have been developing across Siouxland throughout Thursday afternoon as it’s yet another humid day out there.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into early tonight before they pull to the east with lows eventually heading into the upper 60s.

High will be close to average on Friday as we head into the mid 80s, but during the afternoon there could be a slight chance of a couple of isolated thunderstorms trying to pop up.

We’ll go back to quieter conditions by Friday night, then Saturday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will stay pretty sunny during the day as well, but it will start to warm back up with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday night will bring us a chance of a few thunderstorms before we go back to drier conditions on Monday with highs a bit cooler in the upper 80s.

Will there be more chances of rain into next workweek?

