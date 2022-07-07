Thunderstorms & showers are in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning some spots are seeing some fog which will limit visibility to less than 2 miles in some locations. Remain cautious if you are headed to work this morning. Our temperature this morning is in the upper 60s low 70s with our wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly cloudy skies.

As we head into the afternoon the fog will be gone, but our rain chances do increase. By lunch some thunderstorms and showers will be working their way through Siouxland. We are under a marginal risk to see severe weather, but as of right now they look to be heavy downpours. The rain should move out by afternoon leaving behind mostly cloudy conditions with our wind coming from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For tonight, our lows will be in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies with our wind from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We could see a chance of showers pass through the region in the early morning hours of Friday.

Besides the morning showers Friday is shaping up to be a mostly sunny day with highs in the 80s!

For more details watch News 4 Today for my complete forecast!

