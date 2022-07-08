Advertisement

The candidates for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District couldn’t be more different

Republican Incumbent Randy Feenstra is set to face Democratic Candidate Ryan Melton in the November General Election.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The race for northwest Iowa’s next Congressman is heating up with candidates hitting the campaign trail.

But Iowans choices couldn’t be more different. We’ve spent time over the last several weeks compiling statements from Republican Representative Randy Feenstra, the incumbent, and Democratic Candidate Ryan Melton.

Feenstra has the backing of his national party, endorsements from high-ranking Republicans, and the advantage of incumbency.

Democratic candidate Ryan Melton has none of those things. But, he sees that as an advantage.

Melton says he isn’t running a national campaign, in fact the national Democratic groups aren’t supporting him. Instead, he’s focused on local issues.

“And so there’s a lot of worry, anxiety and panic out there. But, you know, for a lot of these people that are coming to events for the first time, there’s also a lot of resolve, you know, they realize the urgency of the moment, they realize what’s at stake here,” said Melton.

Melton says now is the time for a Democrat to win in Northwest Iowa, though he acknowledges extremely long odds. With the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, Melton believes many are participating in the political process for the first time.

But Feenstra is digging in on the opposite side, calling for a nationwide abortion ban, popular among some conservative voters. Here’s Feenstra when asked if he’d favor any exceptions.

“I’ll just say this, I am pro life and I’ll always advocate for the unborn. You know, I fully understand all the things that are happening, but for me, it’s making sure that I want to tell everyone how pro-life I am and that’s so key,” said Feenstra.

The pair do support at least one policy from the opposite party. Melton says he supports the compromise gun bill negotiated by Senate Republicans, while Feenstra supports reinstating some federal student aide protections that were removed under Former President Donald Trump.

That’s just a small sample of the issues we’ve been able to ask both candidates about. The race also features Liberty Party candidate Dr. Bryan Jack Holder, who joins Feenstra and Melton on the official candidate list.

The general election will be held in November.

