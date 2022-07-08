Advertisement

Clearing skies expected to follow us into the weekend in Siouxland

Tonight we will welcome clearing skies and temperatures falling into the mid 60s with a light northeastern wind.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a few rain soaked days here in Siouxland we have started to clear the skies to end the work week. Throughout the day today cloudy conditions remained overhead with a bit of a clearing throughout the afternoon. Highs this afternoon stayed seasonal in the mid to upper 80s for many Siouxlanders with a light breeze from the north northeast between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, we will continue to clear the skies leaving us mostly clear overnight with lows sitting in the mid to upper 60s across the region with a light east northeastern wind.

To kick off the weekend, Saturday welcomes more sunshine and a bit more warmth. Highs are expected to get near 90 degrees by tomorrow afternoon with mostly sunny skies overhead and a southeastern breeze between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Sunday is looking to bring in more heat and breezy conditions with some storm chances possible by Sunday night as well.

For all the latest details on your weekend forecast, and a complete look at Storm Team 4′s 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10 tonight!

