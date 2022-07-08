Advertisement

Couple reunites in hospital after July 4th parade mass shooting

Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there...
Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there until she is more stable.
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CNN) - Touching images show a couple reuniting after being injured in the mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Stephen and Zoe Kolpack were separated for three days after being shot at the Fourth of July parade.

The tender moment between the two at Evanston Hospital was captured by Zoe Kolpack’s friend Samantha Whitehead.

Stephen and Zoe Kolpack were separated for three days after being shot at the July Fourth parade.
Stephen and Zoe Kolpack were separated for three days after being shot at the July Fourth parade.

She says Zoe Kolpack had surgery for a shattered femur and was afraid her leg was going to be amputated.

Stephen Kolpack was also shot in the leg. He was discharged from the hospital, but his wife will remain there until she is more stable.

Whitehead started a GoFundMe account to help with the family’s medical bills. It has raised nearly $300,000 as of Friday morning.

