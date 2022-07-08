Foggy start to this Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Friday! This morning some locations are waking up to a foggy start. Right now, fog is impacting a few areas of Siouxland, but as the morning continues the fog will start to spread & thicken across the region. Currently the main areas seeing fog are Wayne, Storm Lake, Denison, Orange City, and Sioux City. The fog will lift as we head into midday.

Besides the fog, we are currently sitting in the low 70s upper 60s to start off our Friday. Winds are from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly cloudy conditions.

Our temperature will rise to the mid to upper 80s today with partly sunny skies and the wind from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. This afternoon we could see a possible pop-up shower occur, but nothing widespread.

For tonight, we drop into the 60s with mostly clear skies and our wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour making it a nice night in Siouxland!

This weekend is shaping up to have plenty of sunshine! We do have another chance to see some more rain this weekend.

For more details be sure to watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

