Advertisement

Foggy start to this Friday

By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Friday! This morning some locations are waking up to a foggy start. Right now, fog is impacting a few areas of Siouxland, but as the morning continues the fog will start to spread & thicken across the region. Currently the main areas seeing fog are Wayne, Storm Lake, Denison, Orange City, and Sioux City. The fog will lift as we head into midday.

Besides the fog, we are currently sitting in the low 70s upper 60s to start off our Friday. Winds are from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly cloudy conditions.

Our temperature will rise to the mid to upper 80s today with partly sunny skies and the wind from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. This afternoon we could see a possible pop-up shower occur, but nothing widespread.

For tonight, we drop into the 60s with mostly clear skies and our wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour making it a nice night in Siouxland!

This weekend is shaping up to have plenty of sunshine! We do have another chance to see some more rain this weekend.

For more details be sure to watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies in rollover near Le Mars, IA
A home in Battle Creek, Iowa was destroyed after an explosion Wednesday morning.
Authorities identify 3 people injured in house explosion near Battle Creek, IA
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four Iowa counties in response to...
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for four counties
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’

Latest News

Future Track
Some storms into tonight as humid conditions continue
Future Track
Some storms into tonight as humid conditions continue
As we head into the afternoon our rain chances do increase. By this afternoon into this...
Mostly cloudy now, but rain is in the forecast
As we head into the afternoon the fog will be gone, but our rain chances do increase. By lunch...
Thunderstorms & showers are in the forecast