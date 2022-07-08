Advertisement

Local high schoolers and artists create mural for Gilchrist Learning Center

By Sydney Fundermann
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There’s a new mural at the Gilchrist Learning Center in Sioux City.

It was unveiled Friday during a news conference. Some color was needed in the Learning Center because previously, it only contained black and white drawings.

High school students and local artists worked on the project together. The students got together with the lead artists and mapped out ideas to put in the mural.

“The process that we used to create the murals we had design workshops asking the students to tell stories, write poems. We visited the Sioux City Public Museum to investigate some of Sioux City’s history and we spent that time using creative methods to generate ideas for what should be included in the murals,” said project leader Amber Hansen.

The Gilchrist Foundation and Iowa Arts Council helped fund the project. The hope is to try to update it every two years.

