Advertisement

Mostly cloudy today, but that’s not the case this weekend

Happy Friday! This morning we saw some very dense fog in some locations. That fog has now moved...
Happy Friday! This morning we saw some very dense fog in some locations. That fog has now moved out leaving behind mostly cloudy conditions and out temperatures int the 70s with wind from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We do have a small chance to see some pop-up showers this afternoon into the evening. For the most part, today is looking to be a cloudy day, but that will change this weekend(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Friday! This morning we saw some very dense fog in some locations. That fog has now moved out leaving behind mostly cloudy conditions and out temperatures in the 70s with wind from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We do have a small chance to see some pop-up showers this afternoon into the evening. For the most part, today is looking to be a cloudy day, but that will change this weekend

Our temperature tonight will drop to the mid to upper 60s with mostly clear skies and the wind from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday is looking to be the best day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s with wind from the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The overnight lows for Saturday look to be in the 60s also.

Sunday is going to start off nice, but we have a chance to see some storms overnight.

For more details be sure to watch News 4 at Noon for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies in rollover near Le Mars, IA
A home in Battle Creek, Iowa was destroyed after an explosion Wednesday morning.
Authorities identify 3 people injured in house explosion near Battle Creek, IA
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four Iowa counties in response to...
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for four counties
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’

Latest News

Happy Friday! This morning some locations are waking up to a foggy start. Right now, fog is...
Foggy start to this Friday
Future Track
Some storms into tonight as humid conditions continue
Future Track
Some storms into tonight as humid conditions continue
As we head into the afternoon our rain chances do increase. By this afternoon into this...
Mostly cloudy now, but rain is in the forecast