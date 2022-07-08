Mostly cloudy today, but that’s not the case this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Friday! This morning we saw some very dense fog in some locations. That fog has now moved out leaving behind mostly cloudy conditions and out temperatures in the 70s with wind from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We do have a small chance to see some pop-up showers this afternoon into the evening. For the most part, today is looking to be a cloudy day, but that will change this weekend

Our temperature tonight will drop to the mid to upper 60s with mostly clear skies and the wind from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday is looking to be the best day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s with wind from the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The overnight lows for Saturday look to be in the 60s also.

Sunday is going to start off nice, but we have a chance to see some storms overnight.

