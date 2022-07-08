Advertisement

River-Cade events set to start tomorrow

The River-Cade parade
The River-Cade parade(KTIV)
By Sydney Fundermann
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - River-Cade kicks off Saturday, July 9.

River-Cade started in 1964 and brings families and friends together for fun activities. Organizers say it was founded to celebrate life in Sioux City, along the Missouri River. Most events are free to the public, to include as many people as possible.

At a River-Cade news conference Friday, organizers talked about the new route for the annual parade.

“The River-Cade Parade this year on Wednesday, July 20, starts at 6:30 p.m. The staging area is 13th to 11th on Pierce Street, and then the parade itself will start at 6:30 p.m. and it will come down Pierce Street from 11th street down to the Rec Center,” said River-Cade Event Coordinator Phil Claeys.

A little later this year, the Kingdom of Riverssance will be held in Riverside Park, October 1 -2. Other events include:

  • Amateur Golf Tourney
  • Footgolf Tournament
  • Smile Contest
  • Skateboard Tourney
  • Pepsi RC Parade
  • Dairy Queen Ice Cream Social
  • Open Mic Night
  • Downtown Live
  • Sioux City Air Museum Texas Radier Gateway Field
  • Air Museum Car Show
  • Pancake Breakfast at Air Museum
  • Volleyball Tournament
  • Royalty Coronation
  • Night at the Races
  • Car Show and Cruise The Loop
  • Tommy Bolin Music Festival
  • Carnival
  • Kingdom of Riverssance

For more information on these events, visit the official River-Cade website here.

