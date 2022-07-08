River-Cade events set to start tomorrow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - River-Cade kicks off Saturday, July 9.

River-Cade started in 1964 and brings families and friends together for fun activities. Organizers say it was founded to celebrate life in Sioux City, along the Missouri River. Most events are free to the public, to include as many people as possible.

At a River-Cade news conference Friday, organizers talked about the new route for the annual parade.

“The River-Cade Parade this year on Wednesday, July 20, starts at 6:30 p.m. The staging area is 13th to 11th on Pierce Street, and then the parade itself will start at 6:30 p.m. and it will come down Pierce Street from 11th street down to the Rec Center,” said River-Cade Event Coordinator Phil Claeys.

A little later this year, the Kingdom of Riverssance will be held in Riverside Park, October 1 -2. Other events include:

Amateur Golf Tourney

Footgolf Tournament

Smile Contest

Skateboard Tourney

Pepsi RC Parade

Dairy Queen Ice Cream Social

Open Mic Night

Downtown Live

Sioux City Air Museum Texas Radier Gateway Field

Air Museum Car Show

Pancake Breakfast at Air Museum

Volleyball Tournament

Royalty Coronation

Night at the Races

Car Show and Cruise The Loop

Tommy Bolin Music Festival

Carnival

Kingdom of Riverssance

For more information on these events, visit the official River-Cade website here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.