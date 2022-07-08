Trailer park threatened to close in Spencer, IA leaving dozens without homes

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - It’s hard to imagine the range of emotions that come with losing a home.

More than 30 people, who live at the Trailer Court in Spencer, Iowa, have been experiencing those emotions firsthand.

At the end of June, the city gave them two weeks to leave their homes. But, residents are hopeful they’ve reached a compromise with the city.

Those who live a the Trailer Court in Spencer, Iowa say it’s truly one big family. The residents and the lot owner look out for each other to keep their community safe and functional.

But some recent news sent shockwaves through the tightly-knit group. The city informed residents they had two weeks to pack up and leave, due to apparent public safety violations.

“The primary ones dealt with electrical violations, sewer violations, water violations,” said Steve Bomgaars, Mayor of Spencer. “And then there were several other nuisance violations included in that order.”

The city felt the issues were important enough to take action, but Trailer Court residents disagreed.

Several of them and Court Owner Bill Caskey, say the water and electricity are working, and the sewer system was recently fixed. Some residents believe the city wanted them out.

“What the city is doing, it seems like every time we improve even a few inches or even a mile, they take us and jack us back 10 miles backwards and say that it’s not enough,” said Kala Cheevers, a resident at the court. “It’s basically seeming like an up-down-run-around where they’ve pretty much decided that this is what’s happening and nothing that we do is going to work. And we’re out.”

Caskey says in the past, communications with the city regarding improvements to the court have been straightforward. But this time, things have been different.

“In the past with different city management, they’ve always gave me a list of things to do,” said Bill Caskey, Owner of the Spencer Trailer Court. “I would do it, and be fine on it. This time, it’s 14 days, everybody out, shut the power off.”

Caskey says he’s gone above and beyond for the residents in his park, even allowing those who were formerly homeless or facing tough times, to stay, free of charge.

“Yeah, I was homeless,” said Margaret George, a resident and spokesperson for the Spencer Trailer Court. “Eight months, living in my car with my two kids and my husband. Fighting for the next meal. Fighting for a motel room. But when we came here, Bill.”

The City of Spencer says it has made an effort to help the court’s residents find new affordable housing -- stationing resource trailers directly across the street from the court.

“The chief of police, Mark Warburton, had a brilliant idea,” said Bomgaars. “He said let’s call Clay County Emergency Services, let’s get their emergency trailer. Let’s bring some of the housing folks, some of the mental health people, the minesterial association out to them.”

Some residents have already left the court, but others haven’t been able to find available and affordable housing.

“These people across the way, they’re beautiful people, they’re trying to help,” said . “But when the market’s not there, it’s not there.”

There’s a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel. After a meeting between Caskey and the city on Thursday afternoon, there’s a compromise.

If an inspector determines each trailer has working electricity, residents can stay in their homes. While the outcome is a relief, residents know it’s time to get to work to make sure the same issues don’t resurface in the future.

While the court may be staying open for the time being, Caskey and the residents are still looking for volunteers to help remove vacated trailers and clean up the area.

