Two Sioux City men arrested after armed robbery Wednesday

Jocquan McCloud, left, and Kemo Levi, right.
Jocquan McCloud, left, and Kemo Levi, right.(Woodbury County Jail)
By Jessica Brown
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A robbery late Wednesday night has led to the arrest of two Sioux City men.

26-year-old Joc’Quan McCloud and 26-year-old Kemo Levi were arrested early Thursday morning after police received a report that two women had been victims of an armed robbery Wednesday around 10:30pm.

The victims report that McCloud forced them into the bedroom of an apartment on the 3100 block of Transit Ave and shut the door. McCloud returned with Levi who was armed with a black handgun. The victims state that Levi threatened them with the gun.

According to the report, one victim had her iPhone stolen and a black box containing a BB gun. The other victim reports her purse was stolen, which contained over $300 cash.

McCloud and Levi tried to take an Xbox prior to leaving but this was recovered.

McCloud and Levi were later located and the property belonging to the victims was located in a vehicle associated with McCloud and Levi.

Both men were booked into the Woodbury County Jail. They will have their initial court appearances on July 18.

