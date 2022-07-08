Advertisement

U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders

US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force conducted an operation that lead to 13 fugitive sex offenders in the state being located and arrested.

Officials say the arrests lead to the recovery of two firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition, narcotics, and three new criminal cases. All fugitives arrested were in non-compliant status with Iowa’s Sex Offender Registry laws.

“Much of the success of this operation can be attributed to the vigilant efforts of our community members,” said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Phil Hartung. “Throughout this operation, tips were received through the Iowa Sex Offender Registry’s tipline and through the United State Marshals tipline.”

The offenders listed on the Most Wanted website have been in a non-compliance status with the registry and have active arrest warrants on file. As of the posting of this article, 49 offenders remain on Iowa’s Most Wanted.

The U.S. Marshals are offering cash rewards for information that directly leads to the arrest of sex offenders who are in a non-compliant status. Tips are entirely confidential and anonymous.

US Marshals arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
US Marshals arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies in rollover near Le Mars, IA
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Jocquan McCloud, left, and Kemo Levi, right.
Two Sioux City men arrested after armed robbery Wednesday
Spencer leaders gave nearly three dozen people two weeks to leave their homes.
Trailer park threatened to close in Spencer, IA leaving dozens without homes
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

Latest News

The lawsuit with Tyson Foods and other beef processors accuse them of inflating beef prices
Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing
Spencer Trailer Court owner Bill Caskey and his electrician speak to city board members at...
Spencer Trailer Court residents meet with city officials
Spencer Trailer Park
The school burned in 1965, but trustees just gave it a facelift.
Iowa town gets its pride back through community center
New mural at Gilchrist Learning Center.