WWE coming to Sioux City this October

WWE will be in Sioux City this year at the Tyson Events Center.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After three years, WWE is returning to Sioux City.

WWE is scheduled to be at the Tyson Events Center on Oct. 15 with its “Saturday Night’s Main Event.”

The WWE stars expected at the event are Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Also included is RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, bobby Lashley Becky Lynch and several others.

Tickets go on sale on July 15 and are available at www.PrimebankTix.com, TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

