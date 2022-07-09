Advertisement

Broadway star visits Sioux City to instruct dancers

Nikki Snelson, a Broadway star, visited Sioux City today to help teach local dancers(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The bright lights of Broadway stopped for a visit in Sioux City on Saturday.

Nikki Snelson, best known for her role in Broadway’s “Legally Blonde, The Musical” and as Cassie in “A Chorus Line”, visited Influx Dance Company. She led a group of young dancers through choreography from the musical, “Beetlejuice.”

Snelson said she was impressed by the group’s energy after they competed at a large competition earlier in the week. She added that the dancers should stay persistent in following their dreams.

“You know, for me the best piece of advice that I ever got was there’s no expiration date on your dreams and that your career is a marathon it’s not a sprint and I love that,” said Snelson.

She jokingly added that there must have been something in the Sioux City water, because the dancers were on fire during her visit and she had a great time.

