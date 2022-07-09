Advertisement

DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free

A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.
A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.(DoorDash)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(DoorDash) - A glitch allowed thousands of DoorDash customers to make orders Thursday without verifying payment.

DoorDash customers flooded social media platforms showing them making lavish orders they didn’t have to pay for.

Some ordered thousands of dollars of top-shelf tequila; others received a lifetime supply of Plan B contraception.

DoorDash has acknowledged the hitch with its payment processing service and is working on canceling fraudulent orders.

Legal experts point out that using a fraudulent or expired card with a merchant is a criminal offense in America, regardless of the glitch.

Ironically, the customers taking advantage of the flaw and the system reportedly did not even bother to tip their DoorDash drivers.

Copyright 2022 DoorDash via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies in rollover near Le Mars, IA
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Jocquan McCloud, left, and Kemo Levi, right.
Two Sioux City men arrested after armed robbery Wednesday
Spencer leaders gave nearly three dozen people two weeks to leave their homes.
Trailer park threatened to close in Spencer, IA leaving dozens without homes

Latest News

Large crowds protest in Washington, D.C. calling for federal action to guarantee nationwide...
Demonstrators show up in force for Women’s March in DC
Sioux City Farmers Market had a booth from Iowa State extension office promoting Power of Produce
‘Power of Produce’ at Sioux City Farmers Market
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
Ukrainian governor: Russia raising ‘true hell’ in the east
Nikki Snelson, a Broadway star, visited Sioux City today to help teach local dancers
Broadway star visits Sioux City to instruct dancers