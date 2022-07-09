Heat returns to Siouxland tomorrow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw another beautiful day across Siouxland with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and sunny skies.

It was a great start to our weekend, but tomorrow we see the extreme heat returning to the area, with heat advisories in effect for portions of South Dakota and Nebraska tomorrow afternoon into early evening.

Temperatures tomorrow reach the low 90s, but heat index values could get up to the low 100s by afternoon, with warm, southerly winds 15 to 20 mph.

This heat brings with it a potential for showers and thunderstorms by Sunday evening and overnight, with a slight chance of a few of these storms becoming severe and lows dropping to the upper 60s.

Some of these showers and isolated thunderstorms may stick around into Monday morning with highs slightly cooler in the mid 80s and humid conditions.

Conditions clear by Monday night bringing clear skies which allows us to cool to around 60 degrees.

Clear conditions continue into Tuesday with temperatures reaching the mid 80s, and by Tuesday night, temperatures once again drop to around 60 degrees.

Wednesday presents slightly warmer temperatures around 90 degrees and sunny skies.

Sunny conditions continue into Thursday with temperatures returning to the low 90s.

By Friday, we warm it up even more with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 90s.

