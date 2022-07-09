‘Power of Produce’ at Sioux City Farmers Market

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Farmers Market was packed Saturday with vendors and people from all across Siouxland.

One of the booths set up at the market was an Iowa State Extension tent promoting the “Power of Produce. At the booth, there were representatives that encouraged people to eat local foods. They engaged younger children by creating an activity where they could earn tokens to put towards fresh produce.

“There’s antiques, there’s farming, there’s coffee obviously and then there’s live music there’s just something for everyone and having Wednesday’s and Saturday’s it’s convenient for everyone so you can go during the week you can go during the weekends,” said Nathan Primrose.

Next Saturday the Iowa State Extension office will hold a ‘Bike and Bite’, where you can ride your bike around and enjoy the farmers market.

