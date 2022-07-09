Spencer Trailer Court residents meet with city officials

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - At the end of June, residents at the Trailer Court in Spencer, Iowa received shocking news.

The city of Spencer informed them, they could be losing their homes in two weeks, due to public safety violations in the park. But residents maintain the court is a safe place and a good one in which to live.

City leaders and residents today met at city hall to discuss potential solutions.

Thursday afternoon, the court’s owner, Bill Caskey, met with his lawyer and city leaders to discuss a potential compromise. They concluded, if each occupied trailer’s electrical work is up to code by Monday, July 11, at Noon, residents will be able to stay in their homes.

That compromise was confirmed on Friday.

Caskey and his electrician are confident they can accomplish the goal, but believe it’s just the start of the battle for the court’s residents.

Residents at the Trailer Court in Spencer, Iowa, say they love their homes and look out for one another.

But many are afraid they’re going to lose those homes.

City leaders have deemed the court unsafe, threatening to shut off power on Tuesday, July 12.

“Our main focus is to help the residents of that trailer park live in a safe and healthy environment,” said Steve Bomgaars, Mayor of Spencer. “And when they are not up to code with regard to electrical or sewer, they are not living in a safe and healthy environment.”

Residents, on the other hand, maintain the court is a safe and comfortable place to live.

The city provided services to help the residents find new homes, but many haven’t been able to find a better living option.

“I got a 90-year-old mother who lives here, and she loves living here,” said Thomas Carney, the son of one of the Trailer Court’s residents. “It’s quiet at night. You know, she’s not gonna move out because she pays $200 a month rent, and Bill pays the water. And she feels even if she had something temporary, you know, it wouldn’t last.”

Residents say the emotional stress has been tough.

One resident was granted joint custody of his daughter, a week before he learned about the potential shutdown.

Now, he’s worried about whether she’ll be able to stay.

“My daughter’s asking me, ‘hey dad, what are we gonna do?’” said Ian Haupt, a resident at the Trailer Court. “‘Maddie, I don’t know.’ It’s hard to put it into actual words.”

City leaders feel the help they’ve provided has been a great success.

“They were able to find accommodations, alternate housing, for a majority of the residents in the trailer park,” said Bomgaars.

Caskey met with city leaders to discuss a compromise. It was determined if the electricity in each occupied trailer was up to code by Monday, July 11, residents could stay.

That sentiment was echoed in a city council meeting Friday.

Caskey and his electricians are confident they can get the job done.

The city says deadlines for other violations will also be set.

Residents know it’s just the start of the fight for their homes.

Caskey and the residents are still looking for volunteers to help remove vacated trailers and help clean up the area.

Anyone interested in helping out can reach out to the court’s spokesperson, Margaret George, at (712) 232-0168.

