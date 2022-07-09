Three Muskies make their way to the next level in the 2022 NHL Draft

MONTREAL (KTIV) - The NHL draft has officially wrapped up, 225 prospects had their dreams come true when they heard their names called and found out that they would get the privilege to be a part of an NHL organization. Three of those 225 prospects have spent time with the Sioux City Musketeers.

Start off with Dylan James who was drafted in the second round with the 40th overall pick by the Detroit Redwings. James you might remember was a key piece in the Musketeers Clark Cup championship run, being named USHL Rookie of the Year after putting up 28 goals and 33 assists throughout the season.

Next off the board was Garrett Brown, who went to the Winnipeg Jets in the fourth round, Brown a defensemen had 16 points last season for the Muskies. Finally, former Muskie Joel Maata was taken with pick 222 in the 7th round by the Edmonton Oilers. In 2 seasons in Sioux City. Maata put up 20 goals, and since leaving the Muskies he had played College Hockey at the University of Vermont.

