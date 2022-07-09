Advertisement

Three Muskies make their way to the next level in the 2022 NHL Draft

Muskies Celebrate Clark Cup Win
Muskies Celebrate Clark Cup Win(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (KTIV) - The NHL draft has officially wrapped up, 225 prospects had their dreams come true when they heard their names called and found out that they would get the privilege to be a part of an NHL organization. Three of those 225 prospects have spent time with the Sioux City Musketeers.

Start off with Dylan James who was drafted in the second round with the 40th overall pick by the Detroit Redwings. James you might remember was a key piece in the Musketeers Clark Cup championship run, being named USHL Rookie of the Year after putting up 28 goals and 33 assists throughout the season.

Next off the board was Garrett Brown, who went to the Winnipeg Jets in the fourth round, Brown a defensemen had 16 points last season for the Muskies. Finally, former Muskie Joel Maata was taken with pick 222 in the 7th round by the Edmonton Oilers. In 2 seasons in Sioux City. Maata put up 20 goals, and since leaving the Muskies he had played College Hockey at the University of Vermont.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies in rollover near Le Mars, IA
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Jocquan McCloud, left, and Kemo Levi, right.
Two Sioux City men arrested after armed robbery Wednesday
Spencer leaders gave nearly three dozen people two weeks to leave their homes.
Trailer park threatened to close in Spencer, IA leaving dozens without homes
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

Latest News

Siouxland Baseball and Softball teams compete in Regional Finals
SIOUXLAND TEAMS BATTLE IN REGION PLAYOFFS
Le Mars' Aidan Hoag tags out the SBL runner at first. But the Warriors would get the win in the...
Siouxland teams battle it out in region playoffs
Emmetsburg head coach Briar Rowley and ELC head coach Lee Evans discuss their region playoff...
Emmetsburg-ELC matchup brings former player, coach together
Emmetsburg head coach Briar Rowley and ELC head coach Lee Evans discuss their region playoff...
Emmetsburg ELC matchup brings former player and coach together