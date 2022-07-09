Unity in the Community hosts 6th annual block party

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Unity in the Community Block Party is a chance for Siouxlanders to connect as one community with all the organizations that help Sioux City operate daily.

Local law enforcement members gathered with the community on Saturday afternoon at Cook Park with hopes of expressing one message: that the community operates better together.

“This is one of our favorite events. Any of these big events where we’re able to get out with the community with the kids and engage with folks is time well spent,” said Rex Mueller, Sioux City Chief of Police.

Unity In The Community was founded based on four components: Love, Hope, Peace and Prayer. It’s a positive partnership between citizens and law enforcement.

“It’s important for a community like Sioux City simply because we want to stay proactive to ensure that our community stays safe, we stay educated, and we keep open doors of discussion,” said Monique Scarlett, President & Founder of Unity In The Community.

Sioux City police officers and the Woodbury County Sheriffs were cooling off in the dunk tank, and sharing some delicious ice cream treats with the kids. Aside from all the fun, law enforcement hopes to form a relationship with the community, to work together during times of need.

“Bottom line is with community policing, we’re more effective. We can’t do it alone. And when our citizens are part of the policing process, when they’re able to tell us what’s important, when they are able to interact, and we can see each other, you know, human to human level, we’re just more effective,” said Mueller.

Everyone in attendance was able to enjoy a free lunch, entertainment, and several giveaways. The hope is to put smiles on everyone’s faces.

“With the climate of the nation today with the violence, this is the day that we could put all of that down and just come out, breathe, smile, laugh, embrace, and it just enjoy each other and enjoy most importantly, life,” said Scarlett.

This year was the 6th year of the Unity in the Community Block Party. Several community members were also awarded Peace Plaque Awards to honor them for making a difference in the community.

