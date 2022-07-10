Chicken Days wraps up with the “Wayne Chicken Show Car Show” Sunday

WAYNE, NE (KTIV) - Chicken Days in Wayne, Nebraska wrapped up Sunday after an eventful 3 days. One of the closing events Sunday afternoon was the Wayne Chicken Show Car Show.

The car show has been going on for over a decade and has seen about 50 cars per year. Registration from the event showed that people traveled from southern Nebraska and even Iowa to show off their rides.

Event officials say the car show is unique because it has the feel of a small town car show.

“Cars that people actually drive instead of the big shows, where they’re trailered more often. These are the ones people actually get out and enjoy their cars in,” said McKenzie Surber a co-host of the car show.

With it being the final day of the 2022 Chicken Days, Surber reflected on how unique the weekend was.

“It is definitely a spectacle, it’s a lot of fun. We have a lot of different events Friday night we usually focus on shops downtown, and have some kids events. Then Saturday is a lot of stuff in the park including the parade that goes all the way up main street, do everything as far as a cluck off and chicken legs and all things chicken,” said Surber.

Chicken Days has become a staple in Wayne. Surber says they are trying to expand the car show in the future to be able to accommodate larger crowds.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.