Advertisement

Nebraska GOP leadership sees changes, chairman voted out

The Nebraska GOP has made some serious changes to its leadership
The Nebraska GOP has made some serious changes to its leadership
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Monumental change at the Nebraska Republican Party’s state convention in Kearney Saturday.

The Nebraska Examiner is reporting Chairman Dan Welch has been voted out of leadership after holding the position for over seven years.

Following the vote, several other top officials in the party resigned, including Executive Director Taylor Gage.

The resignations follow six delegates being banned from the meeting for various reasons.

Matt Innis was one of the delegates barred from attending. He was arrested yesterday for attempting to enter the convention.

Innis is a known critic of Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Remsen SM holds on against Gehlen 2-1
Siouxland baseball, softball teams punch tickets to regional finals
Jocquan McCloud, left, and Kemo Levi, right.
Two Sioux City men arrested after armed robbery Wednesday
The lawsuit with Tyson Foods and other beef processors accuse them of inflating beef prices
Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

Latest News

A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
South Dakota Democratic delegates gathered in Fort Pierre to nominate candidates for seven...
South Dakota Democrats put together slate of statewide candidates
Nebraska Republican Mike Flood to take House seat on Tuesday
South Dakota State Rep. Jennifer Keintz (D-Eden) will run for Lieutenant Governor alongside...
Smith tabs Rep. Keintz for Lieutenant Governor job
The "South Dakota Freedom Caucus" was launched at the South Dakota Republican Party convention...
South Dakota Republican lawmakers launch “Freedom Caucus” to push the party right