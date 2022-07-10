Advertisement

Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Despite the fact that both consumers and retailers aren’t always happy with self-checkout, it’s a trend that is here to stay.

Retail analysts say COVID-19 hastened the growth of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers. The labor shortage is also responsible for its rise.

Of shoppers surveyed last year, 67% said they had issues with self-checkout. The service now accounts for 29% of grocery sales.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn’t saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies in rollover near Le Mars, IA
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Jocquan McCloud, left, and Kemo Levi, right.
Two Sioux City men arrested after armed robbery Wednesday
Spencer leaders gave nearly three dozen people two weeks to leave their homes.
Trailer park threatened to close in Spencer, IA leaving dozens without homes

Latest News

Siouxland baseball, softball teams punch tickets to regional finals
Siouxland baseball, softball teams punch tickets to regional finals
A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.
Recall: 9-drawer chests sold at Costco recalled after tip-over incident involving child
Members of local law enforcement interact with kids at the annual Unity in the Community Block...
Unity in the Community hosts 6th annual block party
South Dakota Democratic delegates gathered in Fort Pierre to nominate candidates for seven...
South Dakota Democrats put together slate of statewide candidates