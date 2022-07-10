Advertisement

Sgt. Floyd River Museum hosts 49th annual ‘Bill Diamond Antique & Classic Car Show’

Some of the cars on display at the 49th annual Bill Diamond Antique & Classic Car Show
Some of the cars on display at the 49th annual Bill Diamond Antique & Classic Car Show(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders got to enjoy the summer weather and check out some sweet rides on Sunday at the 49th annual Bill Diamond Antique & Classic Car Show. It’s named after its co-founder and the former director of the Sioux City Public Museum, Bill Diamond.

The car show was originally held in 1970 as a temporary showing, but due to its popularity, founders decided to continue holding it each year.

This year saw a wide range of cars packing the grass outside of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum.

“We have over 100 cars,” said Steve Hansen, Director of the Sioux City Public Museum. “It’s excellent. Everything from a modern Ford GT to one of the older Cadillacs you’ll ever see, so real nice range of cars.”

Along with the cars, the event also featured music from Classic Rock 95′s DJ Big Daddy, as well as food and drinks from the Big Papa’s Grub on the Run food truck.

“It’s a great social event,” said Hansen. “People connect memories, connect with old friends. Always good stories to tell about cars that people used to have and cars that people want to have.”

While the show only lasted a few hours Sunday afternoon, organizers say they are already looking forward to big plans for the 50th anniversary next year, including expanding the show and potentially adding prizes.

