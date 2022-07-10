Siouxland baseball, softball teams punch tickets to regional finals
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

AAB
Sioux City11Winnipeg4F
SB
S.C. East1Ames6F
Dallas Center-Grimes12Denison-Schleswig0F
Spirit Lake0Estherville LC1F
Sibley-Ocheyedan0North Union2F
Kingsley-Pierson0Remsen St. Mary’s12F/4
Harlan0Sgt. Bluff-Luton10F/5
MOC-FV3Sioux Center4F
BB
Alta-Aurelia2Bishop Garrigan4F
Spirit Lake3Estherville LC5F
West Sioux2Hinton13F
Woodbury Central1Kingsley-Pierson4F
Kuemper Catholic7OA-BCIG1F
MLB
Colorado2Arizona9F
Washington3Atlanta4F
LA Angels0Baltimore1F
NY Yankees5Boston310
Detroit0Chicago WSox8F
Tampa Bay4Cincinnati5F/10
Cleveland13Kansas City1F
Chicago Cubs0LOS03
Pittsburgh4Milwaukee3F
Miami4NY Mets5F/10
Houston2Oakland3F
San Francisco3San Diego1F
Toronto0Seattle03
Philadelphia1St. Louis0F
