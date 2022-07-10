Advertisement

Siouxland baseball, softball teams punch tickets to regional finals

By Austin Tanner
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

AAB

Sioux City11Winnipeg4F

SB

S.C. East1Ames6F

Dallas Center-Grimes12Denison-Schleswig0F

Spirit Lake0Estherville LC1F

Sibley-Ocheyedan0North Union2F

Kingsley-Pierson0Remsen St. Mary’s12F/4

Harlan0Sgt. Bluff-Luton10F/5

MOC-FV3Sioux Center4F

BB

Alta-Aurelia2Bishop Garrigan4F

Spirit Lake3Estherville LC5F

West Sioux2Hinton13F

Woodbury Central1Kingsley-Pierson4F

Kuemper Catholic7OA-BCIG1F

MLB

Colorado2Arizona9F

Washington3Atlanta4F

LA Angels0Baltimore1F

NY Yankees5Boston310

Detroit0Chicago WSox8F

Tampa Bay4Cincinnati5F/10

Cleveland13Kansas City1F

Chicago Cubs0LOS03

Pittsburgh4Milwaukee3F

Miami4NY Mets5F/10

Houston2Oakland3F

San Francisco3San Diego1F

Toronto0Seattle03

Philadelphia1St. Louis0F

