Siouxland Business Spotlight: Okoboji Flooring & Furniture
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with Larry Bertrand from Okoboji Flooring & Furniture about the exciting line of outdoor furniture they have right now. If you would like to learn more about Okoboji Flooring & Furniture you can call them at (712)-338-6161 or visit their website at okobojiflooringandfurniture.com
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.