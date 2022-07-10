Storms possible tonight as extreme heat continues through the day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The heat returned to Siouxland today with heat advisories through evening hours and temperatures in the mid 90s.

Tonight, the humidity continues with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after midnight, which cool us off to the upper 60s.

We can expect a slightly cooler day to start off our workweek tomorrow, with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours into early afternoon.

By tomorrow evening, clouds move out of the area and leave us with clear skies, allowing us to cool to the upper 50s in overnight hours.

Sunny skies return on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s and calm northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Clear conditions follow into Tuesday night with lows around 60 degrees.

By Wednesday, we near 90 degrees again with clear skies during the day continuing into Wednesday evening, and lows drop to the mid 60s.

Thursday remains sunny with slightly warmer conditions in the low 90s.

By Friday, hot conditions return with temperatures reaching the upper 90s and sunny skies.

Hot conditions continue into Friday night with heat index values in the upper 90s before cooling off in overnight hours to the low 70s and partly cloudy skies.

The heat sticks around into the weekend with Saturday’s highs returning to the mid 90s.

