Around Siouxland: IA State Extension and Outreach Bike ‘n Bite

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Ride your bike around Sioux City and try some of the food from local food shops.

The Bike ‘n Bite will let you tour the cities food shops and enjoy some free samples. You can eat things like sliders, honey sticks, and pickled green cherry tomatoes.

The IA State Extension and Outreach Bike ‘n Bite will take place Saturday July 19 at 9 am at the Sioux City’s Farmers Market.

For more information, you can visit the ISU Extension and Outreach Facebook page here.

