Five former Huskers named to Nebraska Football Hall of Fame

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) - Six Nebraska standouts and two state college representatives comprise the 2022 class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday. Five former Huskers were selected to the 2022 class, including Ric Lindquist, Toniu Fonoti, Prince Amukamara and from the legends category, Ron McDole and Lee Kunz.

Prior to 2015, players must have been either an All-American or first-team all-conference selection to make the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame ballot. Beginning in 2015, Huskers who earned second-team all-conference honors dating back to the expansion of the Big Eight to the Big 12 (1996) and now the 14-team Big Ten, are eligible. Players are not eligible for the ballot until after a 10-year waiting period from the end of their collegiate careers. Major national award winners earn automatic induction. Active NFL players are not on the ballot.

2022 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Inductees

Ron McDole, Tackle, 1958-60—A three-year letterwinner as a tackle, Ron McDole served as a team captain in 1960. McDole went on to play 18 professional seasons with the Cardinals, Oilers, Bills and Redskins. He was a five-time first-team All-AFL selection and played in 240 career games. He was selected from the Legends category.

Lee Kunz, Linebacker, 1976-78—Linebacker Lee Kunz led Nebraska in tackles in both 1977 and 1978 and earned second-team All-Big Eight and honorable-mention All-America honors in 1978. Kunz still holds the school record with 95 assisted tackles in 1977 and ranks sixth at Nebraska with 276 career tackles. He was selected from the Legends category.

Ric Lindquist, Defensive Back, 1979-81—A three-year letterwinner in the secondary, Lindquist was an All-Big Eight choice as a senior cornerback, leading a Blackshirt secondary that led the nation in pass defense. Lindquist finished his career with nine interceptions, 11 breakups and nearly 100 tackles, and he was also a first-team Academic All-American in 1981.

Bruce Pickens, Cornerback, 1988-90—A two-time first-team All-Big Eight selection, Bruce Pickens helped Nebraska to a Big Eight Championship and appearances in the Orange, Fiesta and Citrus Bowls. Pickens had four interceptions, 13 breakups and 84 tackles in his career. He was the No. 4 overall selection in the 1991 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

Toniu Fonoti, Offensive Guard, 1999-2001—Toniu Fonoti was a dominant offensive lineman helping Nebraska to a pair of NCAA rushing titles in 2000 and 2001. Fonoti was a first-team All-America selection and Outland finalist in 2001 when the Huskers reached the BCS National Championship game. Fonoti recorded a school-record 379 pancakes and did not allow a sack or receive a penalty in 2001. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL.

Prince Amukamara, 2007-10—A first-team All-American and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2010, Prince Amukamara was part of dominant defenses his final two seasons. Amukamara played in 49 games with 31 starts in his career and finished with 181 career tackles, 27 pass breakups and five interceptions. A two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection, Amukamara was a finalist for the Thorpe Award as a senior. A first-round draft pick, Amukamara made 99 career starts in nine NFL seasons.

