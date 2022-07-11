Gradual warm up through the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The storm system that went through last night led to some much-needed cooler temperatures across Siouxland today, but temperatures will gradually rise through the week.

Some isolated showers this morning and early afternoon led to afternoon highs only reached up into the low to mid 80s, making for a comfortable start to our workweek.

Tonight, we can expect these cooler conditions to continue with clear skies and temperatures falling to the upper 50s, and cool winds out of the northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Sunny skies start out our Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s, and by the evening skies become mostly clear with temps dropping to around 60 degrees.

We make it back up to around 90 by Wednesday with sunny skies and a warm southerly breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Clear conditions Wednesday night lead into a sunny Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday evening starts off clear but clouds roll in during overnight hours makin for partly cloudy skies, and keeping our lows in the low 70s.

A hot day is in store for us on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 90s, but by Friday evening mostly clear skies allow overnight lows to get down to the upper 60s.

Sunny skies greet us for the start of our weekend Saturday with temperatures again reaching the low 90s.

