Heating up in Siouxland this week

This morning we saw some strong storms move through Siouxland. The heaviest and more severe storms stayed south southeast of Sioux City. We saw multiple severe thunderstorms warnings this morning. We got reports of damage in the region as well with some hail reports too. The storms have now moved out of the region allowing for clear skies. We are seeing some lingering showers in the region. For today, highs are expected to be in the 80s with our wind from the north northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour with gust up to 30 miles per hour. Once the storms and showers move off to the east, we are going to see clear conditions.(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we saw some strong storms move through Siouxland. The heaviest and more severe storms stayed south southeast of Sioux City. We saw multiple severe thunderstorms warnings this morning. We got reports of damage in the region as well with some hail reports too. The storms have now moved out of the region allowing for clear skies. We are seeing some lingering showers in the region.

For today, highs are expected to be in the 80s with our wind from the north northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour with gust up to 30 miles per hour. Once the storms and showers move off to the east, we are going to see clear conditions.

Tonight, we drop down to the low 60s upper 50s making it a cool clear night with winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

After today, we start to dry out with our temperatures starting to climb into the 90s and by the end of this week we are seeing temperatures in the 100s.

