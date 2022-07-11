Advertisement

It’s check-in time for your financial goals

A regular review of your financial plan can keep you on track
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - No matter the size of your paycheck, having a plan is key to reaching your financial goals.

You might have short-term goals like a vacation or buying a car or house in the next few years. Or maybe you have long-term goals, like putting your retirement or your kids’ education.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said write down your goals and prioritize them.

“What you need to do is look at the resources that you have to get there and then come up with a plan and how are you going to make those resources reach those, both short term and long-term goals and objectives,” Joyce said.

Joyce suggested that something as simple as writing down the month you plan to make a purchase and calculating how much you need to save can help you stay on track.

If you need help making a plan or revising the one you have, there are many free tools available online. Google’s simple budget tracker or GoodBudget (free option) are just two examples that could help you meet your financial goals.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Remsen SM holds on against Gehlen 2-1
Siouxland baseball, softball teams punch tickets to regional finals
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storms possible tonight as extreme heat continues through the day
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Evie Evans, 8, is no longer a fan of roller coasters after her family says she was hit by a...
Girl, 8, hit by flying cell phone while riding roller coaster

Latest News

If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
Gunfire at Wilson Little League game