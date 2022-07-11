Advertisement

Man charged in 1982 killing of girl who was walking to kindergarten class

This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue,...
This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nev., who was charged in the 1982 killing of 5-year-old Anne Pham. He was due in court Monday, July 11, 2022, for a hearing about his extradition to Monterey County in California.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in California after detectives solved the case using DNA evidence.

Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged last week in the killing of Anne Pham and was due in court Monday in Washoe County for a hearing about his extradition to Monterey County in California.

Pham disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School in Seaside, California, on Jan. 21, 1982. Her body was found two days later in the former Fort Ord.

It was not immediately known if Lanoue has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Allen
Sioux City man arrested after incident outside Singing Hills Walmart
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storms possible tonight as extreme heat continues through the day
Remsen SM holds on against Gehlen 2-1
Siouxland baseball, softball teams punch tickets to regional finals

Latest News

No injuries reported at Wayne, NE garage fire
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
California heat builds as crews protect Yosemite sequoias
Multiple crews were called to a garage fire Monday morning in Wayne, Nebraska.
No injuries reported at garage fire in Wayne, NE