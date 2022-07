MRAC annnounces baseball and softball all-conference selections

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the post-season quickly wrapping up, the Missouri River Athletic Conference announced their all-conference teams for this seasons softball and baseball programs!

2022 MRAC ALL-CONFERENCE BASEBALL TEAM

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Ian Gill, Bishop Heelan, 12

Bryce Click, SBL, 12

FIRST TEAM

PITCHERS

Aidan Sieperda, SBL, 12

Kaleb Gengler, Heelan, 12

Ayden Hoag, LeMars, 10

CATCHER

Bryce Click, SBL, 12

INFIELDERS

Ian Gill, Heelan, 12

Sean Schaefer, Heelan, 10

Tyler Lutgen, SBL, 11

OUTFIELDERS

Skylar Hansen, West, 12

Brady Larson, West, 12

Brady Baker, Heelan, 10

UTILITY

Cole Johnson, East, 12

SECOND TEAM

PITCHERS

Aidan Haukap, East, 12

Ayden Schrunk, North, 10

Brody Blake, SBL, 11

CATCHER

Steven Kling, North, 10

INFIELDERS

Drew Benson, West, 12

Shane Sanderson, Heelan, 11

Cole Conlon, SBL, 12

OUTFIELDERS

Jackson Freebern, Heelan, 12

Cal Eckstaine, LeMars, 12

UTILITY

Easton Wheeler, SBL, 11

Teagan Kasel, LeMars, 10

2022 MRAC ALL-CONFERENCE SOFTBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ella Fitzpatrick, Bishop Heelan, 12

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers

Angel Shaw, Bishop Heelan, 11

Brooklyn Ocker, SBL, 9

Catcher

Natalie Rassmussen, SC North, 10

Infield

Ella Fitzpatrick, Bishop Heelan, 12

Maggie Allen, LeMars, 12

Addie Brown, SBL, 12

Brylee Hempe, SC East 12

Outfield

Kennedy Wineland, SC East, 12

Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan, 11

Utility

Elise Evans-Murphy, SBL, 11

Olivia Mentzer, SC East, 10

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers

Lizzy Koonce, LeMars, 11

Catcher

Gracie Bruening, SC East, 10

Infield

Ataviah Van Buren, SC North, 11

Marin Frazee, Bishop Heelan, 11

Mariah Augustine, Bishop Heelan, 12

Outfield

Chloe Buss, SBL, 11

Payton Wright, Lemars, 11

Utility

Emma Crooke, SBL, 9

